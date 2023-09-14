Health Minister Mandaviya will lead people in taking pledge for organ donation in Agra on Saturday

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lead a large number of people in taking a pledge for organ donation in Agra on Saturday, officials said.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S P Singh Baghel will also join the event at the GIC Ground which is expected to be attended by around 10,000 people, the ministry said.

Mandaviya will also inaugurate a super specialty block at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra and an organ donation registry. To register to donate organs, a person will only require Aadhaar number and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

The minister will also lay the foundation stone of 23 integrated public health labs and 87 block public health units in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the same day, the ministry said.

This will be followed by a ''Seva Pakhwada'' for saturation of essential health services which will run from September 17 to October 2.

The 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign which was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 to redefine healthcare accessibility and inclusivity across the country will be implemented during the ''Seva Pakhwada'' embodying a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach.

The core objective of the campaign is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind, the ministry said.

This approach aims to saturate coverage of health services through its three components Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat.

The Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 initiative aims to provide Ayushman cards to remaining eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PM-JAY scheme, ensuring that more individuals have access to essential health services.

Ayushman Melas will facilitate the creation of ABHA IDs (Health IDs) and issuance of Ayushman Bharat Cards. These will also offer early diagnosis, comprehensive primary health care services, tele-consultation with specialists, and appropriate referrals.

Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat will play a pivotal role in distributing Ayushman cards, generating ABHA IDs, and raising awareness about vital health schemes and disease conditions such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis (Nikshay Mitra), sickle cell disease, as well as blood donation and organ donation drives.

The Ayushman Bhav campaign aims to ensure saturation coverage of all health schemes, the ministry said.

It unites government sectors, civil society organisations and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual receives essential health services without any disparity or exclusion, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)