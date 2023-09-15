Left Menu

Cong MLA Mamman Khan arrested in Nuh violence case: Police

Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence case, police said on Friday.The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, who was named as an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes, was arrested late last night.Satish Kumar, Ferozepur Jhirkha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the head of the SIT investigating the case, confirmed the arrest.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-09-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 08:19 IST
Satish Kumar, Ferozepur Jhirkha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the head of the SIT investigating the case, confirmed the arrest. ''Yes,'' he said, when asked if the legislator has been arrested.

Senior Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed also confirmed Khan's arrest.

''The police have given information to us that he has been arrested,'' said the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Haryana Assembly.

Khan was named an accused in an FIR lodged after the Nuh violence, the Haryana government had told the High Court on Thursday, also claiming that the police have the phone call records and other evidence to back the charges.

Haryana's Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal told the High Court that Khan was named an accused on September 4 after the evidence against him was evaluated. There was ''ample evidence'' against him, he later told reporters on Thursday.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

