Left Menu

Ukraine lawmaker says ship leaves port in Odesa

In response, Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria. Four vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports during the invasion have thus far been able to use the corridor to leave.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-09-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 12:57 IST
Ukraine lawmaker says ship leaves port in Odesa
Oleksiy Honcharenko Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A ship has left port in Ukraine's Odesa, lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Friday, posting photographs on the Telegram messaging app of the vessel in the water, though Reuters could not immediately verify the date or location.

"A few minutes ago, the Cayman Islands-flagged Puma vessel left the port of Odesa into the Black Sea," Honcharenko said on Telegram. LSEG interactive map data showed the Puma had departed Odesa and was about 25 km from shore and underway just before 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).

If the Puma successfully leaves Odesa, it would be the fifth to do so since Moscow withdrew from the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain export deal in July and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets. In response, Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.

Four vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports during the invasion have thus far been able to use the corridor to leave. Russia blockaded Ukrainian ports after invading its neighbour in February 2022.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023