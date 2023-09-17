Bridge and Roof Company chairman's executive secy, 6 others, arrested by CBI in Rs 20 lakh bribe case

The CBI has arrested the Executive Secretary to the CMD of the PSU Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd and six others in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 20 lakh to favour a Gujarat-based company to get the tender for Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha, officials said Sunday.

Chairman and Managing Director's Executive Secretary Asish Razdan, Proprietor of a Rajkot-based private company Hetal Kumar Pravinchandra Rajyaguru, and five private persons – Shashank Kumar Jain, Somesh Chandra, Veer Thakkar, Rajiv Ranjan, and Tarang Agarwal -- are the six people arrested in the matter, they said.

''It was alleged that a conspiracy was laid amongst the said accused for getting the tender of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Odisha, awarded to the private company (HP Rajyaguru) in lieu of illegal gratification to an unknown public servant of Bridge and Roof Company(India) Ltd, Kolkata,'' the CBI Spokesperson said.

The CBI has alleged that Jain was demanding a bribe on behalf of unidentified officers of Bridge & Roof Company (India) Ltd, Kolkata, from Rajyaguru directly, as well as through another private person for the awarding of the tender to the private company. Rajyaguru had allegedly assured Jain he would send him Rs 20 lakh (approx), through hawala channels, meant for an unidentified public servant of Bridge & Roof Company(India) Ltd. The agency laid a trap when the transaction was to take place in Kolkata and arrested two private persons in connection with the case and recovered the bribe amount of Rs 19.96 Lakh.

''During the investigation, it was found that the said bribe was allegedly meant for the Executive Secretary to CMD, Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd (a Public Servant). The said Executive Secretary and other private persons were also caught,'' said the CBI Spokesperson. He said the agency conducted searches at different locations in Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Rajkot at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, digital evidence and Rs 26.60 lakh (approx) in cash. ''The proprietor was produced before the Competent Court at Ahmedabad and was remanded to police custody till September 21, 2023. The remaining arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court,'' he said.

