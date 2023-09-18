Left Menu

Bulgaria sends team to inspect drone that landed in Black Sea resort

Following inspection the team from NATO-member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the team had been sent on the request of the regional government. "We can certainly assume that it (the drone) is related to the war that Russia launched against Ukraine," Defence Minister Todor Tagarev told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:25 IST
Bulgaria sends team to inspect drone that landed in Black Sea resort
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's defence ministry said on Monday it had sent a special unit to inspect and deactivate a drone carrying explosives which landed on Sunday evening in the Black Sea town of Tyulenovo. Following inspection the team from NATO-member Bulgaria will decide how to dispose of it, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the team had been sent on the request of the regional government.

"We can certainly assume that it (the drone) is related to the war that Russia launched against Ukraine," Defence Minister Todor Tagarev told reporters. "This war is inevitably associated with increasing risks to our security," he added.

Tagarev did not provide more detailed information on where the drone came from and how it reached Bulgaria. The tourist resort of Tyulenovo is situated 70 kilometres (43 miles) south of the Romanian border and across the Black Sea from Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula forcibly annexed by Russia in 2014 and now a regular target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Police cordoned off the area on Sunday evening and restricted public access to local restaurant terraces, Marian Zhechev, mayor of Shabla municipality of which Tyulenovo is a part, told Nova TV. He said the drone had been found on rocks next to moored boats at Tyulenovo, describing it as an "aircraft with standard ammunition".

It was unclear whether the drone had fallen from the air or had been washed up by the sea currents. Nova.bg web site quoted witnesses as saying that the drone was between 3 and 3.5 metres long and that it had a container with explosives attached to it.

Last week fragments of a suspected drone were found in Romania, after a new Russian attack on Ukraine’s Danube ports across the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023