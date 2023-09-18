Ukraine government dismisses deputy defence ministers including Maliar
The Ukrainian government said on Monday it had decided to dismiss six deputy defence ministers including Hanna Maliar, who has provided frequent updates on the latest fighting in the war with Russia.
The government have no reason for the decision. Ukraine appointed Rustem Umerov as new defence minister earlier this month.
