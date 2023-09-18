Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will have to eventually face ED probe: BJP

With the ''kind of corruption'' he has committed in his state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will not get any relief from any court and he will have to eventually face an Enforcement Directorate probe, the BJP said on Monday.

This came after the Supreme Court refused to entertain Soren's plea against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in a case of alleged money laundering.

A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi granted Soren the liberty to approach the Jharkhand High Court for relief in the matter.

''Hemant Soren is running from an ED probe…He didn't get any relief from the Supreme Court. I am confident that the kind of corruption he has committed, he won't get any relief from any court. He will have to face the probe. His deeds will come out before people,'' BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Soren had moved the apex court challenging the summons sent to him to depose at the federal agency's office in Ranchi on August 14 and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED on November 17 last year in connection with another money-laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The central probe agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.

The ED has arrested several people so far in the state, including Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra.

Soren was initially summoned by the ED on November 3, 2022, but he did not appear citing official engagements. He had even dared the central probe agency to arrest him and then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Jharkhand chief minister has committed scams worth Rs 10,000-20,000 crore by misusing his power and position in the state. He rejected the charge that the BJP-led Centre has put the central probe agency after Soren to weaken the opposition parties’ INDIA alliance.

''The ED is doing its work following the lead (of the alleged scams involving Soren),'' Islam said, alleging Soren's involvement in a series of scams including in the allocation of coal blocks, illegal mining, misuse of rural development fund.

The BJP spokesperson alleged Soren has ''illegally procured'' land across Jharkhand in fake names.

''Hemant Soren, who is a member of the INDI Alliance is looting Jharkhand in connivance with the leader of the 'ghamandia gathbandhan' (INDIA bloc of opposition parties) which promotes corruption, parivarvad and appeasement politics. Each of the INDI Alliance constituents get their share in Soren's,'' he alleged.

