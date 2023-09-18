STF arrests notorious gangster from India-Nepal border

Dipak Sisodia, a notorious gangster who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mumbai court in connection with the murder of investigative journalist J Dey, was arrested Monday from Banbasa area near India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Chamapawat district.

Sisodia had been on the run since early 2022, a senior officer of the Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police which arrested him said.

''Sisodia was sentenced to life imprisonment in Journalist J Dey murder case by a Mumbai court and was serving his prison term in Amravati. He was granted parole of 45 days in January 2022 but did not go back after the period of parole came to an end. He was on the run since then,'' Superintendent of Police Ayush Agrawal said.

Sisodia had links with the Chhota Rajan gang which had executed J Dey's murder.

Originally a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital District, Sisodia was convicted of supplying arms to the gang and was sentenced to life imprisonment for it, Agrawal said.

A case was registered against him in Mumbai and was transferred to Haldwani after he jumped his parole, the SP said.

''We had been looking for him since then. We had information that he lives in Nepal and keeps coming to India to meet his family,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)