US imposes sanctions on Iran's intelligence ministry, Ahmadinejad -Treasury website

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and on the country's intelligence ministry, the Treasury Department's website showed.

The sanctions, issued after the two countries agreed to a detainee swap, were issued a U.S. executive order related to hostage-taking. The measures add to existing U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's intelligence ministry.

