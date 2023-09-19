Instruct Karnataka to release Cauvery water due to TN, Minister Duraimurugan urges Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday urged the Centre to instruct the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water due to the state, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said. Also, during the deficient period water could be shared with the lower riparian states on a pro-rata basis as awarded by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), he said. ''Karnataka has water but is refusing to release it as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Board. The neighbouring state has over 54 TMC water. They have constructed check dams to impound water in the KRS dam,'' Duraimurugan told reporters in the national capital after meeting Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Though the Board had on September 13 said about 12,500 cusecs water could be given but it directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs. ''Till today we have got about 4,000 cusecs of water. Had Karnataka willed, they would have released the water yesterday itself. But they don't have the intention to release water,'' Duraimurugan who led an all-party delegation demanding the release of 12,500 cusecs Cauvery water from Karnataka, said. ''We are not asking the dam to be opened but want only our share of water,'' the Minister said and cited the CWDT which asked the parties concerned to share their water deficiency on a pro-rata basis.

During the meeting with the Central Minister, the TN delegation urged the Centre ''to issue strong instructions'' to the Karnataka government to release the water,'' he said. MPs representing the Congress, AIADMK, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, VCK, PMK, TMC, IUML, KMDK besides the DMK were part of the delegation deputed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

