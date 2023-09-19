Left Menu

UN says its team was blocked from reaching Libya's flood-hit Derna

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:39 IST
UN says its team was blocked from reaching Libya's flood-hit Derna
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A United Nations team due to travel to Libya's Derna on Tuesday to help cope with the aftermath of the country's worst ever natural disaster has been refused access, a spokesperson for the global body's humanitarian office (OCHA) told Reuters.

"We can confirm that search and rescue teams, emergency medical teams and U.N. colleagues who are already in Derna continue to operate," OCHA spokesperson Najwa Mekki said in an emailed response to Reuters questions. "However, a UN team was due to travel from Benghazi to Derna today but were not authorized to proceed," she added, calling for unimpeded access.

Earlier, some journalists for media that have been broadcasting live from the city for days said that they have been ordered out. Officials in the eastern administration played this down or denied it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023