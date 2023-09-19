Left Menu

Hapur lathi-charge: Lawyers in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Hapur remain on strike

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:47 IST
Hapur lathi-charge: Lawyers in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Hapur remain on strike
Lawyers in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Hapur and some other districts remained on strike on Tuesday against the alleged lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur in August.

The Uttar Pradesh Bar Council had called off the strike on September 14 after talks with the state's chief secretary in Lucknow, however, the Lucknow Bar Association decided to continue to abstain from judicial work while Ghaziabad lawyers joined the strike from Monday.

A general body meeting of the Lucknow Bar Association was held on Tuesday, in which, lawyers decided to abstain from judicial work till September 21 and decide the future course of action on that day, the association's general secretary Kuldeep Narain Mishra told PTI.

He said that no satisfactory action was taken against policemen involved in the Hapur lathi charge and due to this, there is resentment among lawyers.

In Ghaziabad too, lawyers abstained from judicial work and shut their chambers.

Before leaving Ghaziabad for Hapur, District Bar Association President Rakesh Tyagi 'Kailly' said that until Hapur lawyers get justice, all advocates will go to Hapur daily to attend the protest.

''The strike will not be called off till the guilty officers are punished,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on September 15 shunted out three officials, including Hapur's additional superintendent of police after the UP Bar Council called off the strike.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Verma, Circle Officer (City) Ashok Kumar Sisodhiya and Hapur Nagar SHO Satendra Prakash Singh have been transferred out of the district on the direction of the government, Superintendent of Police (Hapur) Abhishek Verma had said.

Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh had been on strike since August 30 over the alleged police lathi-charge in Hapur the day before.

The lawyers in Hapur have demanded that the district magistrate and superintendent of police be transferred and the guilty policemen suspended, according to the secretary of the Hapur Bar Association Narendra Sharma.

In Gorakhpur, lawyers were on strike on Tuesday but have decided to resume their work from Wednesday, president of the Civil Court Lawyers' Association Manoj Pandey said.

The lawyers in Gorakhpur have been on strike since August 30.

In support of their demand seeking an advocate protection act, the lawyers would hold a protest every Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

