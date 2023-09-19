US Capitol Police headquarters evacuated due to suspicious vehicle
The U.S. Capitol Police headquarters was evacuated and surrounding streets closed off on Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle on the block, the police said. The police statement urged occupants to leave the building while they investigated and move to designated gathering areas.
The U.S. Capitol Police headquarters was evacuated and surrounding streets closed off on Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle on the block, the police said.
The police statement urged occupants to leave the building while they investigated and move to designated gathering areas. It directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area until further notice. Capitol Police said a police dog had indicated interest in the vehicle, which was on the same block as the headquarters.
The Capitol Police headquarters building is on D Street NE near U.S. Senate office buildings across the street from the Capitol grounds. The area has periodic security scares, including in August 2022 when a 29-year-old Delaware man died in an apparent suicide after crashing his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and firing shots into the air. In 2021, a vehicle attack at the Capitol killed one Capitol Police officer and injured another.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Senate
- U.S.
- D Street NE
- Capitol
- Capitol Police
- Delaware
ALSO READ
Tennis-Defending champion Swiatek crashes out of U.S. Open after loss to Ostapenko
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Cirstea beats Bencic to reach first Grand Slam quarters in 14 years; Tennis-Gauff outlasts Wozniacki to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals and more
EMERGING MARKETS-China stimulus, U.S. rate pause optimism lift EM stocks to 3-wk high
U.S. Consulate in Mexico border town tells staff 'to shelter in place' amid gun violence
Tennis-Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach U.S. Open quarters