Left Menu

Delhi plans to make document submission for overage vehicles completely faceless

The Delhi government plans to make the document submission process for overage vehicles completely faceless to ensure transparency, officials said on Tuesday. We are trying to ensure that the documents that have to be uploaded and the undertaking that they will have to submit, the process will be online, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:28 IST
Delhi plans to make document submission for overage vehicles completely faceless
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government plans to make the document submission process for overage vehicles completely faceless to ensure transparency, officials said on Tuesday. Five million such vehicles were deregistered between January and October last year. ''We have plans to launch a portal and make the service completely faceless to ensure transparency. We are trying to ensure that the documents that have to be uploaded and the undertaking that they will have to submit, (the process) will be online,'' the official said. Another official said the Transport Department is almost ready with the fine points of the initiative and the file will be submitted to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The Delhi High Court had asked the city government to frame a policy on dealing with such vehicles when owners are willing to assure that these vehicles would not be used here.

''The disengagement of 437 consultants and experts following the directions of LG V K Saxena also affected framing of policies of Delhi government. Around 50 such people working with the Transport Department were terminated thereby affecting many policies that were under the works. Even the policy on overage vehicles has been delayed due to it,'' a source said. In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.

A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023