Delhi plans to make document submission for overage vehicles completely faceless

The Delhi government plans to make the document submission process for overage vehicles completely faceless to ensure transparency, officials said on Tuesday. Five million such vehicles were deregistered between January and October last year. ''We have plans to launch a portal and make the service completely faceless to ensure transparency. We are trying to ensure that the documents that have to be uploaded and the undertaking that they will have to submit, (the process) will be online,'' the official said. Another official said the Transport Department is almost ready with the fine points of the initiative and the file will be submitted to Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The Delhi High Court had asked the city government to frame a policy on dealing with such vehicles when owners are willing to assure that these vehicles would not be used here.

''The disengagement of 437 consultants and experts following the directions of LG V K Saxena also affected framing of policies of Delhi government. Around 50 such people working with the Transport Department were terminated thereby affecting many policies that were under the works. Even the policy on overage vehicles has been delayed due to it,'' a source said. In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.

A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

