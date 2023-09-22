Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL59 PM-BJP-LD WOMEN **** Stable govt with strong majority made passage of women's bill in Parliament possible: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that a decisive and stable government enjoying a strong majority at the Centre made the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament possible after it was left hanging for close to three decades. **** DEL98 LDALL BIDHURI-DANISH ALI **** Bidhuri remarks row: Ali calls it 'hate speech', says could quit House if action not taken; Oppn rallies behind BSP MP New Delhi: The outrage over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in Lok Sabha against BSP's Danish Ali mounted on Friday with INDIA bloc parties rallying behind Ali who demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee and asserted that if action is not taken, he could consider quitting the membership of the House. **** DEL96 JDS-NDA-LDALL JOIN **** JD(S) joins NDA, seals alliance with BJP for LS polls in Karnataka; seats likely to be announced after Dussehra festival New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday joined the BJP-led NDA and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight the Congress in Karnataka, with the two parties expected to announce the seat sharing formula after Dussehra festival next month. **** DEL99 INDIA-CHINA-SPORTSPERSONS-2NDLD PROTEST **** India slams China for denying accreditation to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh; Thakur cancels visit New Delhi: Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday cancelled his visit to China as a mark of protest to Beijing's denial of accreditation to three sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh for participation in the Hangzhou Asian Games with New Delhi describing the Chinese action as discriminatory and against the spirit of the sporting event. **** DEL41 CONG-CANADA **** India-Canada row: Cong calls for 'intensive diplomatic engagement' to resolve crisis New Delhi: Amid the India-Canada diplomatic row, the Congress on Friday reiterated that the fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising and called for ''intensive diplomatic engagement'' to resolve the ''serious crisis'' while ensuring security of Indians in that country. **** MDS18 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN-LANDER-ROVER **** ISRO makes attempt to wake up Chandrayaan-3's lander & rover but no signals from them so far Bengaluru: ISRO on Friday said it has made efforts to establish communication with its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram and rover Pragyan to ascertain their 'wake-up condition' after they had been put into sleep mode early this month -- but no signals have been received from them as of now. **** DEL85 WOMEN-BILL-2NDLD RAHUL **** Rahul demands immediate implementation of women's reservation bill, regrets UPA bill did not have OBC reservation New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill and expressed ''100 per cent regret'' that the proposed legislation during the UPA government did not include reservation for OBCs. **** CAL17 MN-COURT-BAIL **** Manipur violence: Five arrested village defence volunteers released on bail Imphal: A special court in Manipur on Friday granted bail to the five village defence volunteers who were arrested by police for possessing weapons amid an agitation for their release, officials said. **** DEL80 SIMULTANEOUS POLLS-MEET **** Introductory meet of panel on simultaneous polls on Saturday New Delhi: The introductory meeting of the high-level committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind for simultaneous elections will be held here on Saturday to discuss the roadmap and how to go about holding consultation with stakeholders. **** DEL68 IMD-MONSOON-LD RETREAT **** Monsoon may start retreating from northwest India by September 25: IMD New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to begin its retreat from northwest India around September 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. **** MDS9 KA-CAUVERY-LD PROTEST **** Protests spread over Cauvery issue in Karnataka; home minister says police well prepared Bengaluru: As protests continued in various parts of Karnataka on Friday over the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu and a call for a bandh has gone out, police have tightened security across the state. **** LEGAL LGD21 SC-UDHAYANIDHI STALIN-LD SANATAN **** Sanatan Dharma remark: SC agrees to hear plea for FIR against TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, others New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others over his ''eradicate Sanatan Dharma'' remark, which the petitioner likened to hate speech. **** LGD25 DL-COURT-LAND FOR JOBS SCAM **** Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejasvi Yadav New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, and their son and current Deputy Chief Minister of the state Tejasvi Yadav in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam in the railways. **** LGD8 SC-MARITAL RAPE **** SC to hear pleas on marital rape in mid-October New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would list pleas on the issue of marital rape for hearing in mid-October. The pleas raise the legal question of whether a husband enjoys immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex. **** FOREIGN FGN25 CANADA-3RDLD INDIA **** Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report Toronto: Canada's allegations of India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist in Surrey that sparked a diplomatic row between the two nations are based on both human and signals intelligence and inputs from an ally from Ottawa's Five Eye intelligence network, a media report has said citing the Canadian government sources. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)