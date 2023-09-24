Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Venezuela completes first phase of retaking control of prisons run by prisoners

Venezuela has completed the first phase of regaining control of its prison system, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said on Saturday, speaking at the Aragua jail near Tocoron, just days after security forces seized the prison that was infamously run by prisoners. The jail had restaurants, bars and even outdoor swimming pools, among other luxuries, and it was the operating center for feared criminal gang Tren de Aragua, according to Venezuela's government.

Ukrainian heavy artillery inflicts 'hell' on Russian lines near Bakhmut

The use of heavy weapons supplied by the West in the fierce battle raging on the outskirts of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russia in May, is inflicting a significant toll on enemy lines, Ukrainian commanders have told Reuters. Buoyed after the capture last week of the key village of Klishchiivka, Ukrainian troops have lauded the 155 millimetre howitzers as key equipment being provided by the United States and its NATO allies.

Shared intelligence from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation, CTV News reports

U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed that "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners" had informed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the possible involvement of Indian agents in the murder of a Canadian citizen in June, CTV News reported. Intelligence-sharing network Five Eyes includes the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Pope says countries should not "play games" with Ukraine on arms aid

Pope Francis suggested on Saturday that some countries were "playing games" with Ukraine by first providing weapons and then considering backing out of their commitments. Francis made his comments aboard the plane returning from a trip to the French port city of Marseilles. He was responding to a reporter's question about whether he was frustrated that his efforts to bring about peace had not succeeded. He has sent an envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to Kyiv, Moscow, Washington and Beijing to meet with leaders there.

UK interior minister to raise 'unsustainable' migration pressures during U.S. visit

British interior minister Suella Braverman will raise the "the unsustainable pressures" created by illegal migration when she makes a three-day visit to the U.S. this week, her office said on Sunday. In a keynote speech, Braverman will present a blueprint for how countries can combat the crisis and highlight how Britain has led the way in bringing forward "innovative approaches" to tackling the issue, the Home Office said.

Protesters attack police car during Paris demonstration

A demonstration against police violence in Paris on Saturday saw some clashes between protesters and police in what French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "unacceptable violence". Video footage posted by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a moving police car being struck with iron bars. Nunez also said a bank had been targeted.

No 'sea of death': Pope calls for pan-European action on migration

Pope Francis on Saturday condemned "belligerent nationalisms" and called for a pan-European response to migration to stop the Mediterranean, where thousands have drowned, from becoming "the graveyard of dignity". Immigration issues dominated his 27-hour trip to Marseilles, a French port that for centuries has been a crossroads of cultures and religions.

Karabakh Armenians say ceasefire being implemented, aid is arriving

The ethnic Armenian leadership of breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday that the terms of their ceasefire with Azerbaijan were being implemented, with work proceeding on the delivery of humanitarian aid and evacuation of the wounded. Earlier, the Karabakh Armenians held another round of talks with Azerbaijani officials in the town of Shusha, three days after the ceasefire that followed a lightning 24-hour offensive in which Baku retook control of the mountainous region.

Russia's Lavrov doesn't reject UN bid to revive Black Sea deal, but says unrealistic

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday portrayed the United States and Europe as "looking down" on the rest of the world amid a battle to win over developing countries, and said that while Moscow does not reject U.N. efforts to revive a Black Sea grain deal, a recent proposal was unrealistic. Lavrov spoke after a week of intense global diplomacy at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - attending in person - and Western allies sought to shore up support for Kyiv. Lavrov said he met with more than 30 countries during the week.

Three Palestinians wounded in clashes on Israel-Gaza border, Palestinian officials say

Three Palestinians were wounded in clashes along the Israel-Gaza border on Saturday, Palestinian officials said, as the Israeli military said it was striking Hamas targets in Gaza in response to riots. In what appears to be a renewed wave of violence on the border, Palestinians in Gaza have been holding protests along the separation fence for eight consecutive days, breaking from a period of relative calm. Youths have thrown stones and improvised explosive devices at Israeli troops, who have responded with live fire.

