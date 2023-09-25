Left Menu

Russia summons Bulgarian ambassador over expulsion of Russian priest

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:14 IST
Russia summons Bulgarian ambassador over expulsion of Russian priest

Russia's foreign ministry summoned Bulgaria's ambassador, Atanas Krastin, on Monday to protest over Sofia's expulsion of a Russian Orthodox cleric last week, the ministry said in a statement.

Bulgaria expelled one Russian and two Belarusian clerics for carrying out what it described as activities directed against the country's national security and interests.

Bulgaria is a member of NATO and the European Union. Historically warm relations with Russia have come under strain in recent years, especially since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

