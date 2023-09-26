Russia's Navalny loses appeal against new 19-year jail term
Russia's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost his appeal on Tuesday against a 19-year prison term that was added to his existing sentence last month, a Moscow court judge said. The latest sentence was imposed on Aug. 4 after Navalny was convicted on six charges related to alleged extremist activity, all of which he denied. His appeal was rejected by a Moscow judge after a hearing in which Navalny took part by video link.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's most prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, lost his appeal on Tuesday against a 19-year prison term that was added to his existing sentence last month, a Moscow court judge said.
The latest sentence was imposed on Aug. 4 after Navalny was convicted on six charges related to alleged extremist activity, all of which he denied. His appeal was rejected by a Moscow judge after a hearing in which Navalny took part by video link. The proceedings were closed to the media, despite protests from Navalny and his lawyers, apart from the reading of the verdict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Navalny
- Russia
- Alexei Navalny
ALSO READ
Moscow will give S. Korea details of Kim's visit to Russia if asked -Russian agencies
Moscow, Pyongyang not interested in US warnings on N. Korea's arms sale to Russia: Kremlin
From the capital to Siberia: 30 Indian travel companies visited Moscow and Tyumen
WRAPUP 4-Putin says Moscow to help N.Korea's satellite plan at summit with Kim
Kim Jong Un offers Vladimir Putin and Russia North Korea's full support, refers to Moscow's 'sacred fight,' reports AP.