Left Menu

U.S. will delay Gulf oil and gas auction meant for this week after court ruling

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:30 IST
U.S. will delay Gulf oil and gas auction meant for this week after court ruling

The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday said it was postponing a sale of Gulf of Mexico drilling rights originally scheduled for Sept. 27 following an appeals court ruling that allowed the Biden administration more time to expand the sale.

The delay is the latest development in a legal fight over federal protection of the endangered Gulf of Mexico Rice's whale.

In a statement, Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it would hold the sale no later than Nov. 8 to comply with the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023