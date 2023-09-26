Left Menu

2 Indians arrested in Nepal for their alleged involvement in murder of former army personnel

He was killed on Sunday by using a sharp weapon, according to the police.Four persons, including two Indians were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in the murder, police said.The Indian nationals arrested are identified as Rahul Saha and Samlal Mahato.Saha has been operating an alcohol shop near the no-mans land on the Nepalese side.The cause of the murder is still under investigation.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:31 IST
2 Indians arrested in Nepal for their alleged involvement in murder of former army personnel
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including two Indians, for their suspicious involvement in the murder of a former armed police force personnel in the Himalayan nation.

The body of 34-year-old Amresh Kumar Singh was found at the no-man's land of the Nepal-India border on Monday morning. He was killed on Sunday by using a sharp weapon, according to the police.

Four persons, including two Indians were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in the murder, police said.

The Indian nationals arrested are identified as Rahul Saha and Samlal Mahato.

Saha has been operating an alcohol shop near the no-man's land on the Nepalese side.

The cause of the murder is still under investigation. However, according to eye-witnesses Singh had filed a report in police against Saha and Mahato following an argument with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023