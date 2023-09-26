2 Indians arrested in Nepal for their alleged involvement in murder of former army personnel

Nepal police on Tuesday arrested four persons, including two Indians, for their suspicious involvement in the murder of a former armed police force personnel in the Himalayan nation.

The body of 34-year-old Amresh Kumar Singh was found at the no-man's land of the Nepal-India border on Monday morning. He was killed on Sunday by using a sharp weapon, according to the police.

Four persons, including two Indians were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in the murder, police said.

The Indian nationals arrested are identified as Rahul Saha and Samlal Mahato.

Saha has been operating an alcohol shop near the no-man's land on the Nepalese side.

The cause of the murder is still under investigation. However, according to eye-witnesses Singh had filed a report in police against Saha and Mahato following an argument with them.

