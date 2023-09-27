Left Menu

French ambassador to Niger has left the country - security sources

France's ambassador in Niger was flown out of the country early on Tuesday morning, two security sources said, around one month after the military government ordered his expulsion. The junta that seized power in a July coup ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours at the end of August in response to what they called actions by France "contrary to the interests of Niger". Over the weekend, Macron said the ambassador was being pulled out and would return to France.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:40 IST
French ambassador to Niger has left the country - security sources
  • Country:
  • France

France's ambassador in Niger was flown out of the country early on Tuesday morning, two security sources said, around one month after the military government ordered his expulsion.

The junta that seized power in a July coup ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours at the end of August in response to what they called actions by France "contrary to the interests of Niger". But the order was at first ignored by France, who has refused to recognise the coup leaders, triggering daily protests in front of the French embassy.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that Itte and his staff were effectively being held hostage at the embassy. Over the weekend, Macron said the ambassador was being pulled out and would return to France. He also announced the withdrawal of 1,500 French troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023