Left Menu

The Czech government has approved a defence ministry plan to acquire two dozen US F-35 fighter jets

The American aircraft will replace the 14 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden that are currently used by the Czech army.The Czechs will pay almost USD 5 billion to the US for the aircraft, training of pilots, ammunition and other costs, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:45 IST
The Czech government has approved a defence ministry plan to acquire two dozen US F-35 fighter jets
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic's government on Wednesday approved a Defence Ministry plan to acquire two dozen US F-35 fighter jets in a deal worth around 150 billion Czech koruna (USD 6.5 billion).

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the F-35s "will solve the future of our tactical air forces for dozens of years to come." Fiala said the purchase for the Czech military sends "a message to our allies that we take the defence of our country seriously and that they can rely on us." The first of the 24 fighter jets should be delivered in 2031, with the rest by 2035, Fiala said. The American aircraft will replace the 14 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden that are currently used by the Czech army.

The Czechs will pay almost USD 5 billion to the US for the aircraft, training of pilots, ammunition and other costs, Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said. The remaining money will be used to finance an upgrade of the Caslav air force base in central Czech Republic, fuel and training of staff, Cernochova said.

The chief of the general staff, Lt. Gen. Karel Rehka, said that the new jets would ensure "that in the case of need, we'll manage to effectively defend ourselves against aggression, together with our allies." The ministry has been negotiating a deal with the US for about a year amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday's announcement came after the government decided in May to acquire 246 CV90 armoured combat vehicles from Sweden as part of a major modernisation of the military amid Russia's war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023