PM Modi to address second edition of Infinity Forum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second edition of Infinity Forum, a global thought leadership platform on fintech, on December 9 via video conferencing.

The second edition of Infinity Forum is being jointly organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of Government of India, as a precursor event to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, a PMO statement said.

The forum provides a platform where progressive ideas, pressing problems, innovative technologies from across the world get discovered, discussed and developed into solutions and opportunities, it noted.

The theme of forum is 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services', which will be dovetailed through three tracks, with each of them comprising an ''Infinity Talk'' by a senior industry leader and discussion by a panel of industry experts and practitioners from financial sector in India and across the globe, providing practical insights and implementable solutions.

The statement said the forum will witness the participation by more than 300 CXOs (chief experience officers) with strong online participation from India and global audience across more than 20 countries, including the USA, UK, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Australia and Germany.

The event will also be attended by vice-chancellors from foreign universities and representatives of foreign embassies, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

