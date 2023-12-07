2015 attack on BSF convoy: NIA attaches properties of 2 LeT operatives

Left Menu

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operatives for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.Two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, which took place on August 5, 2015 on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Narsoo village of Udhampur district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:29 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives for their involvement in the 2015 terror attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two BSF personnel were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, which took place on August 5, 2015 on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Narsoo village of Udhampur district. One terrorist was killed and another, identified as Naveed, was arrested in the retaliatory action by the security forces.

''The two accused whose properties have been attached today were also subsequently arrested and are currently undergoing trial in the NIA special court, Jammu,'' the anti-terror probe agency said. As per the NIA investigations, the duo -- identified as Fayaz Ahmed Itoo alias Fayaz Khar and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat alias Surya -- are members of the banned Pakistan-backed terror organisation LeT, the agency said. All the prime accused in the case (RC-08/2015/NIA/DLI) have been charge-sheeted and are under trial under various provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act 1946, Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.

In the instant case, four immovable properties, that include a single storey residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo, in village Khudwani, Tehsil Qaimoh in district Kulgam and a two-storey residential house, along with two plots of land, belonging to Khursheed Ahmed Bhat @ Surya in village Chursoo and Sail, Awantipora, district Pulwama, have been attached under Section 33 (1) of UAPA, 1967, in pursuance of the recent orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu.

