Man's body found hanging from tree in UP's Amethi
The body of a 33-year-old man was found hanging from a tree on the banks of a pond here on Thursday morning, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ansar, a resident of Phula village in the Mohanganj Kotwali police station area, they added. On Thursday morning, villagers spotted Ansar's body found hanging from the tree about 8 km from his house and informed the police, Mohanganj Kotwali SHO Dhirendra Yadav said.
The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, Yadav said.
Ansar used to work at a bakery in Mohanganj, the police said.
Further details will be revealed once the autopsy report is received, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway.
