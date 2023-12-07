Left Menu

Man's body found hanging from tree in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:16 IST
The body of a 33-year-old man was found hanging from a tree on the banks of a pond here on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ansar, a resident of Phula village in the Mohanganj Kotwali police station area, they added. On Thursday morning, villagers spotted Ansar's body found hanging from the tree about 8 km from his house and informed the police, Mohanganj Kotwali SHO Dhirendra Yadav said.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, Yadav said.

Ansar used to work at a bakery in Mohanganj, the police said.

Further details will be revealed once the autopsy report is received, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway.

