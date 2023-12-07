Left Menu

Road ministry terms news reports of landslides in Uttarkashi 'factually incorrect'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:25 IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday termed ''factually incorrect, biased'' some news reports that claimed landslide incidents in the Barethi area of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

Responding to a news broadcast by a channel, the ministry stated that the report is factually incorrect, biased and is not substantiated by the news channel with any photos or video of the claimed landslides disturbing or causing inconvenience to the travellers on the said road.

''We request the news channels to be factually aware before making unsubstantiated comments. Also, some links of the news of the same place are available on Youtube,'' the ministry said.

The Ministry said that it is crucial to check facts before disseminating information to avoid the spread of misinformation regarding the recent landslide incident in the Barethi area in Uttarkashi.

Proactive measures have been taken by NHIDCL to manage and mitigate the fragility of the affected mountain.

Barethi in Uttarakhand is a chronic landslide-prone area with an extremely fragmented, weathered/ fractured shear zone which caused a lot of hardship, and loss of life and property on the road in the area.

''Team of experts has conducted thorough assessments of the geological and environmental factors contributing to the fragility of the mountain, allowing us to tailor our solutions to address the specific vulnerabilities identified,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

