U.S. has not given Israel firm deadline to end Gaza operation -White House aide
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 01:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has not given Israel a firm deadline to end major combat operations against Hamas in Gaza, and if the war ended now, the Islamist group would continue to pose a threat, White House national security aide John Finer said on Thursday.
Addressing the Aspen Security Forum, Finer said the United States believes that many security targets for Israel remain in the enclave's south.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Finer
- White House
- Gaza
- John Finer
- Islamist
- Israel
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister reaffirmed preventing spread of Gaza conflict
WRAPUP 1-No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
Israel unveils what it claims is major Hamas militant hideout beneath Gaza City's Shifa Hospital
WRAPUP 2-No Gaza hostage release pause in fighting before Friday, Israel says
WRAPUP 5-No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say