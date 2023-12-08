Left Menu

SC rejects plea seeking direction to fix limit of expenses by political parties, candidates

There is already a law..., the bench observed.The petitioner told the bench there was no limit on expenditure by political parties.That is a matter of legislative change, the CJI said, adding, We cant command Parliament that you shall enact a law on this subject.The petitioner also referred to section 86 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with trial of election petitions.Dismissed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 11:29 IST
SC rejects plea seeking direction to fix limit of expenses by political parties, candidates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates in elections, saying these are matters of legislative policy.

''Either these are legislative changes or policy matters. How can we entertain a petition like this,'' a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a Haryana-based man seeking several directions, including to calculate and fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates, restrict the expenditure on articles printed and posted prior to nominations and calculate expenses of rallies performed during filing of nomination.

''These are all matters of legislative policy,'' said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The plea had also sought a direction to all the high courts to decide election petitions within six months.

''These are not matters on which we can merely give directions. There is already a law...,'' the bench observed.

The petitioner told the bench there was no limit on expenditure by political parties.

''That is a matter of legislative change,'' the CJI said, adding, ''We can't command Parliament that you shall enact a law on this subject''.

The petitioner also referred to section 86 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with trial of election petitions.

''Dismissed. These are all matters of policy,'' the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023