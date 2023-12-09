Left Menu

White House 'eager' to resume military talks with China

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 00:40 IST
The White House said on Friday it is "eager" to resume stalled military-to-military talks with China.

Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters a lack of contact may be due to there being no named Chinese counterpart for U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

