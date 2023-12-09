White House 'eager' to resume military talks with China
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 00:40 IST
The White House said on Friday it is "eager" to resume stalled military-to-military talks with China.
Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters a lack of contact may be due to there being no named Chinese counterpart for U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lloyd Austin
- John Kirby
- U.S.
- Chinese
- The White House
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Navy says it is excited by prospect of improved communications with China's military
Wall St Week Ahead-Broadening of U.S. stock rally feeds investor optimism
U.S. embassy in Lebanon hails '12 hours of calm' on border with Israel
U.S. Embassy in Lebanon says there have been '12 hours of calm' on border with Israel
Black Friday brings out discount-hunters across U.S., Europe