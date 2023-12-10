Left Menu

Case against US national for sexual harassment of Navi Mumbai hotel staffer

Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old US national for alleged sexual harassment of a woman house-keeping staffer at a hotel in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. When the 23-year-old woman entered an apartment in the hotel, the accused allegedly took off his bath robe and sought sexual favour from her, the official from Turbhe police station said quoting the victims complaint.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 11:09 IST
Case against US national for sexual harassment of Navi Mumbai hotel staffer
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a 26-year-old US national for alleged sexual harassment of a woman house-keeping staffer at a hotel in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 11.30 am on Saturday at the hotel located in Turbhe area, he said. When the 23-year-old woman entered an apartment in the hotel, the accused allegedly took off his bath robe and sought sexual favour from her, the official from Turbhe police station said quoting the victim's complaint. The victim later approached the police with a complaint following which an FIR was registered on Saturday night against the man, resident of Pennsylvania in the US, under Indian Penal Code section 354A (sexual harassment), he said.

No arrest has been made so far and a probe is on into the case, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023