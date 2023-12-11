Left Menu

Man with Down Syndrome scares away robbers with toy gun

A 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome averted a robbery bid at his home as he flashed a toy gun at two robbers who broke into his house in northeast Delhis Jyoti Nagar area, officials said on Monday. Satpal Singh, who works in Ministry of Railways, said his younger son Nishant Chaudhary was alone in the house when the incident happened.

A 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome averted a robbery bid at his home as he flashed a toy gun at two robbers who broke into his house in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on December 6 in broad daylight. A senior police officer said that they have registered a case in connection with the incident. Satpal Singh, who works in Ministry of Railways, said his younger son Nishant Chaudhary was alone in the house when the incident happened. ''It was on December 6 at 1.34 pm. I was at my office and my wife was also at her workplace. My younger son was alone in the house when two persons broke into our premises. They first broke the lock and later bolted the gate from inside in order to commit burglary. Nishant keeps a toy gun with him which looks like an original one.

''I had kept Rs 2,000 in the living room for maid. The accused took the money and went inside towards the lobby where my son was present. He thought that his mother has come. But on realising they were robbers, he pointed his gun towards the accused. The alleged persons got scared and ran away from the house. The whole episode unfolded within 45 seconds,'' Singh said. The family has alleged that a maid, who was present near the spot, was involved in the incident. ''We have seen several CCTV footage and got to know that the alleged persons directly entered our house as if it was pre-planed. I have live access of the CCTV footage. I noticed it just after the incident and informed my wife who reached home within three minutes. Later, I also reached my house,'' he said. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and several teams have been made to nab the accused persons, the officer said.

