China urges US not to implement 'negative' content in defence policy bill
Negative China-related content in the United States' National Defense Authorization Act should not be implemented, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"If the U.S. decides to go ahead with it, China will take resolute and strong measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security rights and interests," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.
U.S. President Joe Biden last Friday signed into law the defense policy bill that authorises a record $886 billion in annual military spending and policies such as aid for Ukraine and push-back against China in the Indo-Pacific.
