Left Menu

Three Qatari planes carrying assistance in Egypt's Al-Arish for Palestinian people

The assistance includes shelter materials provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to be transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 57, with a total of 1,777 tons of aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:00 IST
Three Qatari planes carrying assistance in Egypt's Al-Arish for Palestinian people
Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt opens(Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Three planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in Al-Arish city of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Monday carrying 135 tons of aid.

The assistance includes shelter materials provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to be transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 57, with a total of 1,777 tons of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of the support provided by the State of Qatar to the brotherly Palestinian people and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently experiencing. 

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024