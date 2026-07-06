Revving Up the Future: Formula One's Return to V8s and Refueling

Formula One Could Bring Back Refuelling And An Independent Engine Maker Under Plans To Switch To Vs From

The world of Formula One could see the return of V8 engines and refueling by 2031, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The revelations come as part of a broader strategy to ensure affordability and reduce the influence of dominant manufacturers in the sport.

Plans under discussion include implementing new rules for engine suppliers, limiting them to provide engines to a single team. This measure aims to curb the sway that companies like Mercedes and Ferrari currently hold in the industry. Instead, an independent engine supplier could provide an 'FIA-selected engine' to level the playing field.

While the lighter V8 engines promise cost reductions, they may require more fuel than the existing V6 turbo hybrids. Addressing sustainability concerns, the idea of reintroducing refueling is being considered, possibly with enhanced electrification and sustainable fuels. However, discussions remain ongoing, and no final decisions have been made.