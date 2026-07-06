Cuba's Power Crisis: A Nation Plunged into Darkness

The Caribbean nation of Cuba was thrust into darkness as its national electric grid collapsed at midday on Monday, according to the country's grid operator, Unión Eléctrica (UNE). The outage left approximately 10 million residents without power as officials scrambled to determine the cause of the extensive blackout.

Recent power outages have plagued Cuba for months, often lasting several hours or days. These outages have been attributed to the country's aging power infrastructure and a U.S.-imposed blockade that has severely limited the island's fuel supply. The latest outage adds to the hardships of Cubans already struggling with the impacts of the Caribbean summer heat and economic turmoil.

This power crisis marks a new level of challenge for the Communist-led government, already facing increased pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. Before the national grid's collapse, nearly two-thirds of the country had already been experiencing power outages, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing energy struggles in Cuba.