Russia's Putin condemns "terrorism in all its forms" after cemetery attack in Iran - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:10 IST
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran's leadership on Wednesday over blasts that killed more than 100 people in the city of Kerman, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a Kremlin statement
Putin condemned "terrorism in all its forms" and said the attack on peaceful people was "shocking in its cruelty and cynicism."
