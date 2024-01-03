Russia's Putin condemns "terrorism in all its forms" after cemetery attack in Iran - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iran's leadership on Wednesday over blasts that killed more than 100 people in the city of Kerman, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a Kremlin statement

Putin condemned "terrorism in all its forms" and said the attack on peaceful people was "shocking in its cruelty and cynicism."

