Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank in week-long Gaza diplomacy push - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:11 IST
U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken will depart on Thursday for a week of diplomacy on Israel's war in Gaza, visiting Israel and the West Bank, as well as Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt over the next week, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

The visit comes amid heightened concerns the nearly three-month-old conflict is spreading beyond Gaza, drawing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Hezbollah forces on the Lebanon-Israel border, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

