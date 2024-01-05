Left Menu

Secretary to the President presents ‘Ballam’ to Ambassador of Egypt

The Secretary to the President handed over 50 PBG Lances to the Ambassador of Egypt on behalf of the President of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 12:30 IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a brief function at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 4, 2024), the Secretary to the President, Shri Rajesh Verma presented ‘Ballam’- the President’s Bodyguard Lance - to the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Mr Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed.

Recently, the Government of Egypt has requested for the lances of PBG which are commonly used in their country too. The Secretary to the President handed over 50 PBG Lances to the Ambassador of Egypt on behalf of the President of India.

The nine feet nine inches long Ballams adorn a red and white pennon which symbolizes blood over surrender – the ethos of PBG. The riders of PBG make Ballam with own hands – as a tradition in the Regiment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

