China to sanction 5 US manufacturers over arms sales to Taiwan - ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2024 06:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 06:56 IST
- Country:
- China
China will sanction five U.S. military manufacturers in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
The five companies are BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Alliant Techsystems Operations, AeroVironment, Viasat and Data Link Solutions, the spokesperson said.
