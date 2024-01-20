Left Menu

Couple found dead at house in Kerala

Police said that 53-year-old P K Saji and his wife Binu 42 were found dead by their neighbours after their son, studying in Coimbatore, informed them about the lack of response from his parents to his phone calls.

A couple was found dead inside their house in this coastal Kerala district on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in nearby Kayamkulam. Police said that 53-year-old P K Saji and his wife Binu (42) were found dead by their neighbours after their son, studying in Coimbatore, informed them about the lack of response from his parents to his phone calls.

Police said a probe has been launched into the incident and preliminary investigations suggest that Saji committed suicide after killing his wife.

