UK sanctions four Israelis over aggression against Palestinians in West Bank
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:50 IST
Britain imposed sanctions on four Israeli invididuals on Monday, saying they "threatened and perpetrated acts of aggression and violence" against Palestinians in the the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The measures were taken under Britain's Global Human Rights sanctions regime, a government notice showed.
