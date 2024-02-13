Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG launches state-of-the-art water treatment plant in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 18:41 IST
Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has inaugurated its 178.3 million litres per day water treatment plant in Coimbatore aimed at serving the people in the region, the company said on Tuesday.

The project implemented under the Centre's AMRUT scheme was designed, built and commissioned by VA Tech WABAG Ltd for the government-owned Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

''The inauguration of the water treatment plant represents a crucial milestone in addressing the region's water needs,'' a company statement here said.

The plant, inaugurated by Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, would serve as a vital lifeline for the eight town panchayats in Coimbatore district.

Meanwhile, the Chennai-based VA Tech WABAG in a statement today said its 55 MGD (million gallons per day) Water Treatment Plant in West Bengal was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The project in Uttarpara, Hooghly for the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, would cater to the needs of 20 lakh people in the region.

VA Tech WABAG Ltd would be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plants for a period of five years.

''These inaugurations are a testament to WABAG's commitment to partnering with governments and communities to address critical water challenges. We are honoured to contribute to the vision of safe and clean drinking water for all, aligning with the development goals of both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,'' WABG CEO India Cluster, Shailesh Kumar said.

WABAG has historically been a reliable and trusted partner for the Governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with a successful track record of executing several water and wastewater infrastructure projects and efficiently operating and maintaining the executed plants, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

