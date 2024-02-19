Left Menu

Papua New Guinea leader vows tough response after fighting kills dozens

Papua New Guinea will give arrest powers to its military amid an eruption of tribal violence in remote highlands that saw at least 26 men killed in an ambush, Prime Minister James Marape said late on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:36 IST
Papua New Guinea leader vows tough response after fighting kills dozens

Papua New Guinea will give arrest powers to its military amid an eruption of tribal violence in remote highlands that saw at least 26 men killed in an ambush, Prime Minister James Marape said late on Monday. Papua New Guinea's police commissioner David Manning is travelling to the scene of the fighting in Enga province, after shocking images of bodies stacked onto a truck circulated on social media in the Pacific Island nation, the toll from an inter-tribal ambush on Sunday in remote Wapenamanda.

In a statement, Manning said it was a "disgraceful act of cruelty", and the number of dead and injured was still being assessed. An earlier police estimate of 26 was likely to be revised up. Broadcaster NBC said most of the dead were from the Sikin and Kaikin tribes, which have been involved in long-running fighting with the Ambulin tribe. Last year 60 people were killed in tribal fighting in Enga.

Marape urged highland tribes to find other ways to deal with community disputes instead of killing. "There is no prize to be engaged in tribal fights... lay down your arms," he said. "Youths holding guns" would be arrested and face life in prison, he added.

"To lose one life, let alone many lives does not evade our consciousness and our concern. As prime minister, I am deeply moved by this and very, very concerned. I am very, very angry," he told reporters at a video press conference. Police and defence forces were on the ground, he said, but had been hesitant to act amid concerned for their safety as the tribes used illegal high-powered weapons. The government would make legal changes to give to the military the powers of arrest possessed by the police, he said.

"Some of these places require tough measures, especially when police are out there, they need to be protected," he said. A special police unit of up to 200 officers was being formed to deal with "domestic terrorists", and would be trained in Australia, he added.

"These tribesmen have been killed all over the countryside, all over the bush," George Kakas, a senior officer in the country's police force, earlier told the ABC. The Pacific nation is home to hundreds of tribes, speaking 800 languages, and many still live in inhospitable and remote terrain.

Japan on Monday pledged to fund the purchase of dozens of police vehicles for PNG. "That is very disturbing the news that has come out of Papua New Guinea," Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday. "We're providing considerable support, particularly for training police officers and for security in Papua New Guinea."

Australia in December pledged to provide A$200 million for police training.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024