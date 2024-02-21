Chinese, Indian militaries hold 'constructive' meeting on border issues - ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 15:58 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese and Indian militaries held a constructive meeting on resolving border issues on Monday, China's defence ministry said in a statement.
Both parties agreed to keep communicating through military and diplomatic channels and maintain peace and tranquillity in the Sino-Indian border areas before reaching a consensus, it added.
The meeting took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sino-Indian
- Indian
- China
- Chinese
Advertisement