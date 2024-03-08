Left Menu

Turkey to stress Ukraine support during Zelenskiy visit, Turkish source says

The Turkish Presidency said Zelenskiy will hold talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Black Sea grain deal and bilateral relations, with the meeting scheduled for 1600 GMT. It was unclear whether they will hold a news conference.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 08-03-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 13:22 IST
Turkey to stress Ukraine support during Zelenskiy visit, Turkish source says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is expected to emphasise its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Istanbul on Friday, a Turkish diplomatic source said. The Turkish Presidency said Zelenskiy will hold talks with President Tayyip Erdogan on the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, the Black Sea grain deal and bilateral relations, with the meeting scheduled for 1600 GMT.

It was unclear whether they will hold a news conference. "It is planned to convey that Turkey is continuing its efforts to end the war as soon as possible on the basis of negotiations," the source said.

Among items on the agenda are developments concerning a new regulation on the navigational safety of commercial ships between Russia and Ukraine following the termination of the Black Sea Initiative, the source said. Last July, Russia withdrew from the deal, which had allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports, saying its demands for better terms for its own food and fertiliser exports were being ignored.

Ankara has sought to persuade Russia to return to the Initiative - brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. Russia has said it was not interested in reviving it. NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has aimed to maintain good ties with both amid the war. It has provided military support for Kyiv and while opposing the sanctions on Russia.

"When peace returns to Ukraine, we aim to continue to be a strong supporter of the country's reconstruction efforts, based on our strategic partnership," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024