Lebanon to complain to UN, saying Israel disrupts navigation systems

Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the U.N. Security Council over what it called Israel's violation of its sovereignty by disrupting its navigation systems, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Israel's action is affecting the safety of civil aviation in the airspace of Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)