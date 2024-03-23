Lebanon to complain to UN, saying Israel disrupts navigation systems
Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:35 IST
Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the U.N. Security Council over what it called Israel's violation of its sovereignty by disrupting its navigation systems, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said Israel's action is affecting the safety of civil aviation in the airspace of Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- International Airport
- Rafic Hariri
- Israel
- Beirut
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five civilians killed in Israeli strike on village in southern Lebanon, security sources say
US Treasury official pushes Lebanon to halt the flow of funding to Hamas
Lebanon's Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
At least one killed, 'several injured' after Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon, sources say
Lebanon's Hezbollah fires more than 100 Katyusha rockets onto Israel