Left Menu

Noida CA arrested by Bengaluru police for cheating companies with Rs 168 crore fake bank guarantees

A chartered accountant has been arrested for allegedly duping 11 private companies by giving them fake electronic bank guarantees worth Rs 168 crore, Bengaluru police said on Wednesday. Investigation revealed that the accused used his professional network and approached chartered accountants and financial advisers of these private companies on the pretext of providing them e-bank guarantee certificates and received Rs five crore as commission.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 11:32 IST
Noida CA arrested by Bengaluru police for cheating companies with Rs 168 crore fake bank guarantees
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

A chartered accountant has been arrested for allegedly duping 11 private companies by giving them fake electronic bank guarantees worth Rs 168 crore, Bengaluru police said on Wednesday. The accused, 45-year-old Noida-based Ashish Roy alias Ashish Saxena, was detained by immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after he returned from Kuwait, they said.

A lookout notice was also issued against him in February by the Bengaluru Police.

According to the police, the matter came to light after an official from National E-Governance Services Limited filed a case of cheating when it was found out that the e-bank guarantees submitted by these companies were fake. Investigation revealed that the accused used his professional network and approached chartered accountants and financial advisers of these private companies on the pretext of providing them e-bank guarantee certificates and received Rs five crore as a commission. He was allegedly operating from Kuwait with the help of his accomplice who is yet to be traced, a senior police officer said.

Among the 11 private companies, nine are based out of Bengaluru, he said.

Police said two laptops, six mobile phones, and 10 checkbooks from different bank accounts have been recovered from his possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024