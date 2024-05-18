Man Arrested in Bhopal for Shouting Pro-Pakistan Slogans

A 25-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly shouting slogans in support of Pakistan, police said on Saturday. Faizaan alias Faizal Khan (25) was arrested on a complaint filed by some Bajrang Dal activists after a video purportedly showing him chanting slogans like 'Pakistan zindabad' went viral, an official said.

''We arrested him yesterday under section 153-B (promoting disharmony and hatred between different religious, racial, linguistic or regional groups) of the Indian Penal Code,'' said inspector Manishraj Bhadauriya of Misrod police station. The accused runs a puncture repair shop, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)