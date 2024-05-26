Man strangles another in fit of rage during party in south Delhi, arrested

Police arrested a man for allegedly strangling another in a fit of rage during a party in south Delhi's Khirki Extension area, police said on Sunday.

Virender, a Sonipat resident, was arrested over a month after the killing on April 11, they said.

According to police, Virender had been in a relationship with both the victim and his mother. There was animosity between the two men when the victim found out about Virender's relationship with his mother but later they became friends, police said.

The victim had allegedly invited Virender, 33, to a party at his flat where the former ''challenged his masculinity'', police said. Enraged, Virendra strangled him and fled from the spot, they said.

''On April 13, the body of a 23-year-old was found by his roommate in their rental flat at Khirki Extension. The roommate who had returned from his night shift from Gurgaon alerted the police through a PCR call,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Pawariya said.

The officer further said that the body was shifted for the post-mortem and an FIR was lodged to investigate the case at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

''To arrest the accused, raids were conducted across various locations, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, and Gurgaon. While one suspect, Mohit, was apprehended by the local police, the primary accused, Virender, managed to evade capture,'' the DCP said.

Later, police said they received that Virender would reach Rajendra Nagar area in Gurugram to meet an associate on May 21.

''A team was formed and Virender was nabbed who confessed to his involvement in the murder,'' Pawariya said.

He had been working with his cousin Mohit for a motorcycle taxi aggregator in the NCR region, the officer said.

The DCP said that it was found during interrogation that Virender had illicit relations with the victim's mother about two years ago. This initially led to animosity that later turned into a friendship between the duo,'' the DCP said.

On April 11, the victim invited Virender to a party at his flat for drinks. Virender and Mohit went to the party, the officer said.

''After having drinks, the victim challenged Virender's masculinity which enraged him. In a fit of anger, Virender strangled him to death and fled from the spot,'' Pawariya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)