Knife attacker injures three in metro in Lyon, France
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:20 IST
Three people were injured in a knife attack in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, authorities said.
A suspect was arrested, the local prefecture said.
(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
